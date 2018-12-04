Step 8 — the part where the trading price is wildly different from and usually significantly higher than the IPO price—is particularly galling. People — smart people, powerful people, tech-oriented people, iconoclastic world-changing people, etc.—decide to take their companies public, and someone explains to them that this is how it works, and they are like, “well that sounds dumb”. And occasionally they suggest doing it some other way. And mostly their bankers sigh heavily and say things like “this is a critical moment in your company’s life, are you sure that you want to do something risky that the market isn’t used to,” and mostly they back down. Occasionally they don’t.