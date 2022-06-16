Texas: Tesla has increased prices across its lineup by as much as $6,000, as global automakers grapple with surging costs for raw materials, particularly battery components.
In at least its third hike this year, the electric-car pioneer lifted the price of a long-range Model 3 by $2,500 to $57,990, Electrek said. The long-range Model X dual motor all-wheel drive was bumped up by $6,000 to $120,990.
CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week that Tesla has weathered a “tough” past three months, facing a months-long lockdown in Shanghai, the site of one of its most-important factories, and supply chain snarls that have made keeping up production challenging.
“This has been a very tough quarter, primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China,” Musk said in an email to employees over the weekend. “So we need to rally hard to recover!”
In the first three months of the year, Tesla delivered 310,048 vehicles - a quarterly record that came in above analysts forecasts - as supply chain challenges were offset by accelerating EV adoption. Analysts are forecasting the company will deliver about 296,000 units this quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.