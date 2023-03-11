Dubai: etisalat by e& today announced the implementation of the Eutelsat quantum satellite solution, becoming the first telco in the country to expand 5G network capabilities over a software-defined satellite. e& implemented Eutelsat’s latest technology Quantum satellite with the recently installed Newtech Dialog Hub, is said on Saturday.
“With the demand for ‘always-on’ connectivity as technologies like IoT, AI and blockchain make a bigger impact on consumer lives, satellite connectivity can empower communities and business in this rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, etisalat by e& UAE. “With the deployment of this satellite solution and technology, our customers will be able to access their data at 5G speeds even when terrestrial connectivity is unavailable, marking another important step towards the regions’ 5G adoption and bridging the digital divide.”
Eutelsat Quantum is the first commercial Ku-band satellite to have a fully flexible payload that can be remotely configured by software from a user’s premises. As a software-defined steerable beam, it can be controlled in real-time to deliver maximum throughput on down/uplink and optimised for various operational scenarios.
“Eutelsat are proud to partner with etisalat by e& to deploy this 5G use case on the world’s first Software Defined satellite network,” said Ghassan Murat, Head of Connectivity Business Unit for Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Eutelsat. “Our fully steerable beams are capable of meeting the most rigorous demands of Next Generation mobile and satellite networks.”