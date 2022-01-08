Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks

Dollar suffers biggest drop in six weeks



The dollar was on track for its biggest daily percentage drop in six weeks on Friday on the heels of the December US jobs report that missed expectations, but it was still seen as strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve’s tightening path intact.

The dollar index fell 0.546 per cent at 95.734, and was poised for its biggest drop since Nov. 26, when concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant began to rattle markets. Even with Friday’s weakness, the dollar was still on track for a slight weekly gain, its first in three weeks.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, well short of the 400,000 estimate. But analysts noted underlying data in the report appeared sturdier, with the unemployment rate falling to 3.9 per cent against expectations of 4.1 per cent while earnings rose by 0.6 per cent, indicating tightness in the labor market.

The report also increased expectations the Fed will begin to hike interest rates at its March meeting, with futures on the federal funds rate implying a 90 per cent chance of a hike, up from 80 per cent on Wednesday.

“While the headline might have fallen short of the consensus, the consensus doesn’t matter much to the Fed. For them, this probably justifies their hawkish tilt,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“We’ll have to see how whether they walk the walk of their hawkish talk, but the odds are rising for a rate hike in March or May and a balance sheet run-off beginning later next year.” On Wall Street the benchmark S&P 500 SPX was modestly lower, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note touched 1.80 per cent, its highest since January 2020.

The euro was up 0.62 per cent to $1.1361 as it strengthened against the greenback in the wake of the payrolls report, after showing little reaction to data showing euro zone inflation rose to per cent in December.

Euro zone policymakers have said they expect inflation to gradually slow down in 2022 and a rate hike will likely not be needed this year.

-- Reuters