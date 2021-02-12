Most Asian markets were closed to mark the Lunar New Year

Pedestrians walk past a stock indicator board showing share prices of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (L) and the New York Dow (R) in Tokyo on December 18, 2018 Image Credit: AFP

Shares fell in Tokyo and Sydney on Friday after stocks closed nearly flat on Wall Street, though the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite still logged record highs.

Investors remain cautiously optimistic about prospects for a new round of government aid as the economic recovery seemingly stalls.

The latest US government report on jobless claims reaffirmed that employment remains a weak spot in the economy, even as vaccine distribution ramps up in the hopes of eventually ending the pandemic.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3 per cent to 29,460.56 and the A&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5 per cent to 6,814.90.

Weak economic data are serving to "fog up the glass," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

"Global markets continue to trade mixed echoing that somber data view as participation remains muted, suggesting that investors need a bit more cajoling by more all clear economic smoke signal on the horizon before getting back in the saddle," Innes said.

Although another day of choppy trading on Wall Street left the major US stock indexes nearly flat on Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite still hit all-time highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 3,916.38. Technology stocks led the gainers after two relatively weak days, almost single-handedly outweighing losses by energy stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.16 per cent from 1.15 per cent late Wednesday after touching 1.20 per cent earlier this week.

Wall Street is still digesting solid corporate earnings and signs of a decline in new virus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 31,430.70 a day after setting a record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4 per cent, to 14,025.77. Its previous all-time high was Tuesday.

Small company stocks notched gains. The Russell 2000 index added 0.1 per cent to 2,285.32. The index is up 15.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 4.3 per cent.

Democrats in Congress are working on a potential $1.9 trillion relief package that would include direct payments to people and more jobless aid as unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000. The job market improved somewhat last summer but has slowed since the fall. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost to the pandemic.

Companies continued reporting mostly solid earnings Thursday, adding to a surprisingly good earnings season. Kraft Heinz climbed 4.9 per cent and Zillow Group jumped 17.8 per cent after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

The pandemic and business shutdowns are still hurting many companies and crimping their financial results. Molson Coors fell 9.1 per cent for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after its profits fell short of expectations because business shutdowns in Europe hurt sales.

Shares of online dating service operator Bumble soared 63.5 per cent on their first day of trading. And cannabis stocks fell broadly a day after surging amid a buying spree fueled partly by members of the same online forum that hyped GameStop and other beaten-down companies in recent weeks.

Aphria and Tilray, Canadian cannabis companies that agreed to combine in December, fell 35.8 per cent and 49.7 per cent, respectively. So far this year, Aphria has more than doubled, while Tilray has nearly quadrupled in value. Sundial Growers fared better, recovering from an early slide to gain 3.1 per cent. It's price has increased more than six-fold this year.

Shares of Mastercard rose 2.6 per cent after the payment processing company said it would start integrating cyber currencies into its payment network, allowing people to potentially transfer currencies like Bitcoin from customer to merchant. Bitcoin also rose on the announcement, gaining more than 4 per cent, according to the online currency brokerage Coinbase.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 47 cents to $57.77 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 44 cents overnight to $58.24. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 43 cents to $60.71 per barrel.