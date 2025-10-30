Sign up: Start your day one step ahead with Cheques & Balances newsletter

GOLD/FOREX
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Cheques & Balances: Your daily edge on the UAE and global economy
Dubai: Gulf News has launched Cheques & Balances, a weekday business newsletter built for decision-makers, investors, and anyone who wants to stay a step ahead. Every morning, it delivers a concise, curated briefing on the developments that matter most, from market moves and corporate news to policy shifts shaping the UAE and global economy.

Designed as your first read of the day, Cheques & Balances connects the dots across energy, real estate, finance, and technology.

Written and edited by the Gulf News Business team, it blends data-driven analysis with sharp insights and on-ground reporting, in one clean, no-noise email.

