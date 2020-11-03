Dubai: The asset management company, Shuaa Capital has paid off the $100 million bond issued by ADFG in November 2017. The redemption follows a new three-year bond issued by Shuaa, which saw it raise $150 million.
It was the first high yield bond issue in the region since the pandemic struck, and is listed on London Stock Exchange's International Securities Market. The investment banking services at Shuaa was mandated to lead multiple sukuk issuances totalling more than $600 million during the past 18 months.
Shuaa Capital currently has $13 billion of assets under management.