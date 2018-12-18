Dubai: Shell Oman Marketing Company (SAOG) said it has signed an agreement with Port of Duqm to develop fuel bunkering facilities and services.
The agreement establishes bunkering terminal to provide different grades of quality fuels and lubricants as well as other ancillary facilities to marine liners calling at Port of Duqm, SAOG said in a statement.
“Due to the strategic and geopolitical location of the port on the international shipping lines, it is hoisted in the coming years to transform into a regional hub attracting large investments and projects while driving the diversification of the Sultanate’s economy and enhancing its global competitiveness,” Dr Mohammad Mahmood Al Balushi, chief executive officer of SAOG said in a statement.
“With new global bunker regulations coming into effect from 2020, Port of Duqm plans to take full advantage of its prime location as well as the availability of the right fuel specs and offer prime bunker services accordingly.” Al Balushi said.