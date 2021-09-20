Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued a law establishing the ‘Dubai Authority for Economic Zones’, which will include Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai CommerCity.
The authority, which includes 5,000 registered companies, will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group. Dr. Mohammed Al Zarouni has been appointed CEO of the Authority.
“Today, we issued a law establishing Dubai Authority for Economic Zones. The Authority includes Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Airport Free Zone and Dubai CommerCity. Comprising 5,000 companies, the authority will be chaired by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, assisted by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarouni…Wishing them all the success,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Authority will introduce new frameworks to improve services provided to businesses and investors, which in turn will help accelerate economic growth. The initiative seeks to consolidate the success of free zones in catalysing growth.
“The establishment of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority is a vital move to enhance Dubai’s global competitiveness and raise its investment attractiveness,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “The private sector is a major partner in our development journey for the next 50 years, and the government will continue to explore innovative initiatives to support their growth and success.”
“Our objective is to make Dubai the destination of choice for global investors and a major focal point for global commerce.”