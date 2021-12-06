Dubai: The Board of Dubai Free Zones Council has been reconstituted, under a new Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Other members include the Secretary-General of the Dubai Free Zones Council, Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Director-General of Dubai Municipality; Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; Director-General of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre; Director-General of the Dubai Development Authority; Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority; and CEO of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.
The Board also includes the CEO of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation; CEO of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre; CEO of Meydan City Corporation; Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of International Humanitarian City; and CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority.
This Decree annuls Decree No. (23) of 2015 related to the formation of the Board of the Dubai Free Zones Council, and Decree No. (30) of 2015, Decree No. (25) of 2018 and Decree No. (11) of 2020 to add members to the Board of the Dubai Free Zones Council.