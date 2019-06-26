IB priced its debut Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Sukuk at the lowest price of 5%

A branch of Sharjah Islamic Bank. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

DUBAI. Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) said it received a tremendous response from investors for its $500 million sukuk (Dh1.83 billion) with orders of $4.8 billion oversubscribed almost 10 times. SIB priced its debut Additional Tier 1 (AT1) sukuk at the lowest price of 5 per cent.

“There were as many as 209 individual orders from Asia, GCC and Europe,” Ahmad Sa’ad, Deputy CEO of SIB, said.

“The investors saw solid management with a clear vision and mandate, and a growth in market share and credibility with delivery,” he added.