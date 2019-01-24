Qatar’s decision to buy $500 million of Lebanese bonds “is not enough to arrest the overall deterioration,” said Carla Slim, an economist for Standard Chartered Plc in Dubai. But “it is a positive turn of events, particularly combined with Saudi Arabia’s verbal show of support for Lebanon.” The nation’s bonds and the cost to protect them from default have already recouped losses sparked this month when its caretaker finance minister told a newspaper the government was considering restructuring its debt.