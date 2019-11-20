The company this week cancelled roadshows in New York and London

Riyash/Abu Dhabi: Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources said, in which it is seeking to raise up to $25.6 billion in the world’s biggest share sale.

The state oil giant and its advisers are hosting meetings at Dubai’s Ritz Carlton Hotel at the Dubai International Financial Centre on November 24, said an investor who has seen the invitation.

Aramco also plans to meet investors in Abu Dhabi the day after, according to a second source at an investment firm.

Aramco could not be immediately reached for a comment.

The company this week cancelled roadshows in New York and London after it decided to not directly sell shares to investors in developed markets and go with a largely domestic-focused offering instead.