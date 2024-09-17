Dubai: Saudi Aramco’s investment in MidOcean Energy, the US-based energy investor EIG’s liquefied natural gas unit, will increase to 49 per cent following Aramco's agreement to finance MidOcean’s acquisition in Peru.

MidOcean has secured a deal to acquire an additional 15 per cent interest in Peru LNG from Hunt Oil, raising its stake in the LNG facility to 35 per cent.