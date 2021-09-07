Dubai: The Saudi arm of port operator Gultainer is spending $50 million on new equipment and other assets to raise capacity at Jubail Commercial Port. This will be overseen by Gulf Stevedoring Contracting Company (GSCCO).
The new initiatives include dredging up to 14m datum, employing and training young Saudis in key positions and revamping the port’s IT system. This will help raise Jubail Port’s export and import operations. (These are projected to contribute to Jubail’s GDP by more than $100 million.)
The arrival of the new equipment - including three Super Post-Panamax quay cranes, five rubber tyre gantries, and 18 reefer gantries - increased the handling capacity of the port by up to 1.8 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs). It helped the port handle the majority of the 1 million TEU export market in the province, and prepare for the upcoming growth in the polymers expansion and general cargo imports for the oil and gas sector.
Some major mainline vessels have already committed to the support of the Jubail expansion following the recent developments as part of the expansion drive. With the enhanced draft of 14 m (15 m depending on the tide), the port also expects to handle vessels that have a 16,000 TEU capacity.
Currently, the port has quay crane rates of more than 35 moves per hour (MPH) for containers, making GSCCO one of the most productive terminal operators in the Gulf region. “While this investment solves the medium term logistic issues, GSCCO is discussing further development of the JCP, supporting the expansion of Jubail and Raz Al Khair,” the company said in a statement.
Jason French, Managing Director of GSCCO, “We look forward to expanding further to support major exporters and importers and the greater city of Jubail. With the support and backing of the Gulftainer Group, we continue to lead the way in the development of the supply chain in Saudi Arabia.”