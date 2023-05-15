Dubai: The Saudi IPO pipeline continues to flow, with Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company setting the price range for its IPO.
The price range of SR56 to SR60 implies an equity value of SR3.9 billion to SR4.2 billion and an offer size of SR1.17 billion to SR1.26 billion. The institutional book-building process has started, and ends May 22.
Late December, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved the company’s application to offer 21 million shares, representing 30 per cent of the issued share capital of 70 million shares. The final offer price will be after the book-building.
As cornerstone investors, the Saudi Economic and Development Holding Company (SEDCO) and Al Faisaliah Group Holding Company have come on board, and accounting for 24.6 per cent of the offered shares. And take up 7.4 per cent of the issued shared capital.
The current shareholders will be subject to a lock-up period of six months starting from the commencement of trading of shares on Tadawul.
Tadawul is the best performing market this year with a return of more than 8%. However, the performance has been volatile since the start of the year and most of the gains came since the second-half of March
How much will retail investors get?
A maximum of 2.1 million shares - representing 10 per cent - of the offer will be allocated to individual investors. In the event this target is not met, the lead manager may reduce the number of offer shares to individual investors in proportion to the number subscribed.
"We believe Saudi Arabia will continue to be the biggest IPO market this year as well," said Junaid Ansari, Director of Investment Strategy and Research at Kamco Invest. "The bulk of the deals are expected to be back-end loaded (in the year).
"Tadawul has already seen 14 listings so far this year."