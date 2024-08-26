Dubai: Saudi Arabia improves its global standing in container handling, climbing from 16th to 15th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports.

Lloyd’s list is a newspaper and a website that provides news about the shipping industry.

The report highlights advancements for Saudi ports.

Jeddah Islamic Port has moved up from 41st to 32nd place, handling approximately 5.6 million standard containers over the past year, an increase of 12.6 per cent from 4.96 million in 2022.

King Abdullah Port has risen from 71st to 70th place with 2.93 million standard containers processed last year, up 0.8 per cent from 2.905 million in 2022, according to the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI).

King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam improved from 90th to 82nd place, with 2.305 million standard containers handled in the past year, marking a 13.1 per cent increase from 2.038 million in the previous year.

The Saudi Ports Authority has signed a series of development and commercial support contracts aimed at enhancing the efficiency of container terminals.