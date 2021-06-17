Microsoft CEO and newly appointed Chairman Satya Nadella Image Credit: AP

New York: Microsoft has named CEO Satya Nadella as chair of its board, strengthening his grip on the company.

Nadella was unanimously elected as head of the Microsoft board of directors, where he will guide the agenda "leveraging his deep understanding of the business to elevate the right strategic opportunities and identify key risks," the company said in a post.

Nadella, who took over from Steve Ballmer in February 2014, made Microsoft more relevant in a new tech world led by mobile-focused rivals such as Apple and Google. When Nadella took the reins as CEO of Microsoft, some feared the technology giant was becoming a dinosaur.

Nadella is credited for bringing new energy to the company, founded in 1975, and long focused on packaged software for personal computers.

Looking back

Early in his tenure, Nadella ordered a massive reorganization, cutting some 18,000 jobs - or 14 per cent of the workforce - under a plan aimed at simplifying the corporate structure and integrating the mobile division of Finland's Nokia.

Nadella, 53, made a priority of cloud computing, which has become a lucrative growth engine at the tech giant based in Washington.

Microsoft’s new OS

Microsoft next week is to unveil a new generation of its Windows operating system, which market trackers say powers nearly three-quarters of the world's desktop computers. The company built its empire on software such as Windows and Office - licensed to computer makers or sold in packages for installation on machines in homes or workplaces.