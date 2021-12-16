Dubai: Samsung Electronics has launched the ‘Samsung Rewards’ in UAE, a loyalty programme through which customers can earn points when they purchase via the brand’s official website.
Customers can redeem these points for future purchases through three steps: joining Samsung Rewards once signed in to their Samsung Account, purchasing products and earning points, and redeeming these points for later transactions.
“For many years, Samsung customers have enthusiastically embraced rewards initiatives,” said Shafi Alam, Head of Corporate Marketing, Samsung Gulf Electronics. “We are delighted the programme is now making its way to the UAE, which is a market home to countless tech and innovation fans eager to capitalize on value-based offerings.”
Samsung said customers will earn three times the points on select online purchases until January 3.