In all, there were 26 winners in latest edition of annual awards

Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Samsung Gulf Electronics’ was named winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Global Award 2021 in the services sector, while Transguard - in logistics - won the Dubai Quality Gold Award. The Dubai Quality Award went to Aster Pharmacy Group in healthcare sector and Bvlgari Resort Dubai in tourism sector.

AG Power and Bu Haleeba Contracting LLC (both from the construction sector) shared the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, with Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies named in education sector.

Sharjah Islamic Bank (social media) and 6th Street (app) were the winners in the Smart Services sector, added this year to the Best Service Performance Brand award in Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). The other winners of the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2021 were: The Dubai Mall (shopping centres), Carters (fashion retail), National Bonds (services), Aster Pharmacy (health and wellness), Global Village (hospitality and Entertainment), aswaaq retail LLC (Hypermarkets & General Retail), American Tourister (Hypermarkets & General Retail), Eros Electricals LLC (Specialized Retail), and Matalan (GCC).

Dubai Economy hosted an online ceremony to honour the 26 winners in the 2020 cycle of its Business Excellence Awards. These recognise outstanding efforts and commitment towards adopting best practices and achieving excellence in diverse disciplines of business.

“Most recently, and more importantly, the Awards have been instrumental in enabling businesses to adapt to disruptive changes and sustain growth post-COVID-19,” said Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of Dubai Economy. “‘Adaptive Capacity’ was an additional criterion in the evaluations and assessment of the Awards in the latest cycle.

“We also found that health and safety compliance rate among members in the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme post-COVID-19 was over 90 per cent. It indicates the special attention given to monitoring excellence practices among participants in the Business Excellence Awards, and the level of knowledge they all share.”

The 2021 Best Service Performance Outlets included: G2000 - Abu Dhabi Mall (Fashion Retail), RAKBANK - Al Rams Branch (Services), Al Rostamani Intl Ex - Nasser Square (Services), Health First Pharmacy 23 – Ghaleelah (Health & Wellness), India Palace Restaurant - RAK Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment), Lulu Hypermarket – Karama (Hypermarkets & General Retail), Geekay Games - Bawadi Mall (Specialized Retail) and Infiniti - Sheikh Zayed Road (Specialized Retail)

Over 500 attendees from varied business sectors, industries as well as the government sector joined the online ceremony to celebrate the 27th cycle of the Awards along with representatives from the winning entities.

Dubai Quality Award

The award encourages and motivates companies and institutions to adopt a policy of excellence, provide the best services and recognise best practices in performance excellence. The DQA winners are honoured in four categories - the Dubai Quality Global Award, Dubai Quality Gold Award, Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and the Dubai Quality Award.