Dubai: Russia, the second-largest producer of oil after Saudi Arabia in November, said on Monday that it plans to cut output by 50,000-60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January. Last week, Opec+ — the alliance of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec members — agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day of crude oil for the next six months starting January, out of which non-Opec countries, of which Russia is a part of, had to contribute to a total of 400,000 bpd in cuts. The remaining 800,000 bpd will be shouldered by Opec countries.