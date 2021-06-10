Dubai: The ride-hailing company Careem is making a shift from its work remotely strategy – going forward, employees in the UAE will return to the office for one day each week.
“We've always believed that in-person interactions are an integral part of our culture and a powerful lever for collaboration,” said Mudassir Sheikha, CEO of Careem. “This is reflected in our remote-first approach, which included plans for a ‘weekly office-day’ from the start.”
The return for a day-a-week will be run as a pilot programme in the UAE operations. The company operates 36 offices across its network. The UAE was chosen for the pilot following its successful progress in its vaccination program, with over 12 million vaccine shots administered.