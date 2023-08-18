Dubai: The Abu Dhabi-based Response Plus Holdings – which provides remote health and emergency services – saw H1-2023 revenue shoot up to Dh168.7 million from Dh162.7 million a year ago. Net profits over the same period grew 29 per cent to Dh26.6 million compared to AED 20.6 million last year.
The ADX-listed company attributed the growth to increased efficiency and productivity across the organization.
“In addition to our robust financial results, we have planned on extending our world class services to new beneficiaries by partnering with key players in different industries,” said Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of RPM. “We are determined to take our performance to new heights in the second half of the year, with even better results, backed by the guidance of our board members, our team’s expertise, and our shareholders ’ trust.”
In H1-2023, the group inaugurated Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) by Saudi RPM in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, the first specialized private occupational healthcare center in KSA.