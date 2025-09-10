Remit now? Indian rupee back at low of 24.03 vs. Dh1 for UAE expats

For families sending money home, this weakness has made every dirham stretch further. The question now is: will this window last, or will the rupee slide even more?

Dubai: With the currency steadying at low-levels of ₹88.14 per US dollar, the exchange rate against the UAE dirham dipped to ₹24.03, aiding expat remittances from the UAE. (Check the live forex rates here .)

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.