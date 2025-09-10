GOLD/FOREX
Remit now? Indian rupee back at low of 24.03 vs. Dh1 for UAE expats

Find out which of the popular money exchange platforms in UAE offer low rates

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Remit now? Indian rupee back at low of 24.03 vs. Dh1 for UAE expats
Dubai: With the currency steadying at low-levels of ₹88.14 per US dollar, the exchange rate against the UAE dirham dipped to ₹24.03, aiding expat remittances from the UAE. (Check the live forex rates here.)

Exchange Rates (AED to INR) across popular platforms

Several remittance platforms are offering competitive exchange rates for converting UAE dirhams (AED) to Indian rupees (INR), with some edging close to ₹24 per dirham:

  • e& Money: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.97 INR.

  • GCC Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.96 INR.

  • Al Ansari Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • LuLu Exchange: The live converter showing a rate of 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • Joyalukkas Exchange: The indicative rate found is 1 AED = 23.91 INR.

  • Western Union: The estimated exchange rate is 1 AED = 24 INR.

For families sending money home, this weakness has made every dirham stretch further. The question now is: will this window last, or will the rupee slide even more?

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
