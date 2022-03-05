New York: Geopolitical worries are clouding the outlook for US stocks, even as Russias invasion of Ukraine moderates expectations for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy in coming months.

Concerns over the conflict weighed on the S&P 500 on Friday, as the index pared a rally that has seen it rise 5.2 per cent from its Feb 24 intraday low.

The see-saw moves come as investor hopes that the Fed may raise rates less severely than anticipated vied with worries about inflation and higher commodity prices, stoked by sanctions against Russia, one of the worlds biggest commodity exporters.

Investors have virtually priced out the chances of a hefty 50 basis point rate hike in March, giving a lift to the technology and growth stocks that had been pummeled in recent weeks by anticipation of harsh Fed tightening. Among those, shares of software company Adobe was up over 5% since last week, with Microsoft up over 3% in the same period.

“The stock market has been buoyed by expectations for a less aggressive Fed and lower yields in aggregate. The threat of higher interest rates has receded somewhat,” said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Alger.

Financial indicators signalled increasing signs of stresses spreading through global markets on Friday as concerns grow over the wider economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With stock market prices and bond yields falling, gauges regarded as stress indicators are attracting investor attention.

The so-called FRA-OIS spread, which measures the gap between the U.S three-month forward rate agreement and the overnight index swap rate, hit its highest level since May 2020.

A higher spread reflects rising interbank lending risk or banks hoarding U.S. dollars, meaning that it is widely viewed as a proxy for banking sector risk.

Oil price risk

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns have propelled oil prices, prompting fears of slower growth and higher inflation over the long term. U.S. crude prices topped $115 a barrel this week and hit their highest levels since 2008, while other commodities such as wheat also surged.

“The Fed will be less aggressive now that Russia has invaded Ukraine in the near term, but the problem that the Fed faces has not been ameliorated,” Neuman said. “In fact, it has been exacerbated.” Investors next week will be watching data on U.S. inflation, due out Thursday. Consumer prices in January grew at their fastest pace in nearly four decades.

For now, however, the run-up in U.S. Treasury yields, which move opposite to bond prices, has stalled. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed over 50 basis points to start the year to 2.065 per cent, but has since pulled back and was last at 1.74 per cent.

Strategists at Citigroup on Thursday upgraded their rating on US equities, which are heavily weighted in tech stocks, to overweight, describing them as a “classic” growth trade.

“Growth stocks were hit by rising real yields, but should benefit as they reverse,” the Citi strategists wrote in a note.

Conversely, yield-sensitive financial stocks have struggled, with the S&P 500 banks index down nearly 8 per cent since last week.