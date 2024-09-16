This engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract will support sustained production at the North Field natural gas reservoir located off Qatar’s northeast coast.

The project scope includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of six platforms, 100 kilometres of corrosion-resistant alloy rigid subsea pipelines, 100 kilometres of subsea composite cables, 150 kilometres of fibre optic cables, and several other subsea facilities as part of the North Field production sustainability offshore compression program.

In 2022, QatarEnergy awarded a separate $4.5 billion (Dh16.5 billion) EPC contract for another phase of the North Field production sustainability offshore compression complexes project, and work on that project has commenced.