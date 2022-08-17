Dubai: The digital transformation firm Publicis Sapient has acquired Dubai-based consultancy Changi, which is into cloud solutions. The latter is also a Top 5 partner for the business software company Salesforce in the regional markets.
Publicis Sapient itself is part of the French advertising and media giant Publicis Groupe.
“Changi and Publicis Sapient each have more than a decade of partnership with Salesforce, well-aligned expertise across diverse industries and a shared commitment to serving as the digital business transformation partner of choice for some of the world’s top brands,” said Ghassan Chkaiban, Changi Consulting’s founder and Managing Director.
The strategic alignment of both teams adds exponential value to our customers. We’re excited to drive even more customer impact together.
Changi has delivered more than 400 projects across the GCC and wider MENA region. It has been Salesforce’s longest-running partner in the UAE, with a 12-year track record.
The cloud applications market in the Middle East looks set to grow from $2 billion in 2019 to $4.5 billion by 2024. The ecommerce space should expand from $8.3 billion in 2017 to $28.5 billion in 2022, while annual spending on digital transformation across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa is set to top $58 billion by 2025, based on current forecasts.
“Changi is a strategic acquisition for Publicis Sapient,” said Nigel Vaz, Publicis Sapient’s CEO. “It serves as a foundation for our strong growth in the MENA region and further expansion of our Salesforce partnership globally. Not only does Changi have a stellar reputation within the Salesforce ecosystem, it is also recognized for its ability to take on complex international projects, which adds continued strength to our global distributed delivery model.”