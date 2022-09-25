Abu Dhabi: Saudi investors owned shares worth Dh5.627 billion at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in the beginning of September, representing 25 per cent of the Dh22.897 billion worth of total shares owned by Arab and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investors.
The ADX noted that the trade value of Saudi investors has increased by 278 per cent per annum in the first eight months of 2022 to Dh9.2 billion, compared to nearly Dh2.438 billion in the same period in 2021.
According to the ADX’s figures, the value of trades by Saudi investors accounted for 42 per cent of the value of trades by Arab and GCC investors in the first eight months of 2022, amounting to Dh22.07 billion, compared to 21 per cent of total for the first eight months of 2021, with a value of Dh11.84 billion.
Saudi investors at ADX numbered 145,647, accounting for 42 per cent of total Arab and GCC investors at 344,660 by September.