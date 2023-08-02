Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced the implementation of UAE Pass digital identity for all its services. This move aims to boost digitalization efforts and eliminate paper transactions.
UAE Pass serves as the national digital identity solution for citizens, residents, and visitors, enabling them to access local and federal government services and other service providers.
Starting from August 2023, users can register with UAE Pass to access the Ministry's digital services securely and conveniently. The Ministry of Finance has fully adopted UAE Pass as the login mechanism, replacing the traditional login feature on its services page.
The digital identity solution prioritizes security, confidentiality, and data accuracy, streamlining processes and enhancing user experience through the UAEPass mobile app. With the UAE Pass, users can access services, sign documents digitally, and verify data without the need for usernames and passwords.
It offers secure login access to various websites and applications for government, semi-government, and private entities across the UAE, encompassing over 6,000 services from more than 130 organizations.