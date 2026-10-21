NMC Healthcare invests Dh150 million to expand Abu Dhabi facilities

Expansion includes new clinics, specialist services and a five-year hospital redevelopment
Dubai: NMC Healthcare has announced a Dh150 million investment to expand its medical facilities and specialist services across Abu Dhabi, including new clinics, hospital upgrades and additional treatment capacity.
The investment forms part of the private healthcare provider's growth strategy launched a year ago, focusing on expanding its network, improving existing facilities, strengthening operations and developing specialist services.
The programme covers several locations across the emirate, including Royal Hospital Khalifa City, NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi and NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi, alongside new clinics in Al Riyad City and Yas Mall.
Several projects have already been completed, while a major five-year redevelopment of Royal Hospital Khalifa City will form the next phase of the expansion.
The redevelopment of Royal Hospital Khalifa City will add more than 20 inpatient beds and another 20 outpatient consultation and treatment rooms over the next five years.
The hospital's emergency department will also be expanded to accommodate more than 40 treatment bays, increasing its capacity to handle patients requiring urgent medical attention.
Other improvements include upgrades to maternity units, paediatric services, VIP rooms and hospital entrance areas.
NMC also plans to establish new orthopaedics and physiotherapy departments, including dedicated gym facilities for male and female patients.
Elsewhere in Abu Dhabi, the company is developing an urgent care centre at NMC Royal Hospital Abu Dhabi, while a new day care unit at NMC Specialty Hospital Abu Dhabi has already opened.
As part of the Dh150 million programme, NMC has opened clinics in Al Riyad City and Yas Mall to provide specialist healthcare services to residents in these communities.
The company has also launched the NMC Mowj Child Development Medical Complex in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the National Academy for Childhood Development.
The multidisciplinary facility assesses children aged up to eight years for possible neurodevelopmental disabilities and has also been designated as an Autism Treatment Hub.
The new clinics, child development complex and day care facility are among the projects already delivered under the investment programme.
“We made a commitment to the patients we serve to bring new services and facilities to communities across Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” said David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare.
“From expanding services to new areas, to investing in improved infrastructure, specialist services and patient experience, we’re focused on making it easier for patients and families to access high-quality healthcare whenever they need it.”
Hadley said the investments form part of a longer-term programme to strengthen NMC's healthcare network and expand its capacity to serve growing communities.
The Dh150 million programme comes as NMC continues implementing its corporate strategy built around four priorities: portfolio expansion, asset optimisation, operational improvements and service line growth.
The company said the investment would increase treatment capacity in areas of growing demand while connecting its hospitals and clinics more closely, allowing patients to access specialist services nearer to their homes.