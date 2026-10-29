Reem Hospital, Yas Clinic partner to advance Regenerative Medicine in Abu Dhabi

Mubasher Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said: “The future of healthcare depends on strong collaboration between providers, bringing together complementary expertise to advance specialised care and improve patient outcomes. Through this partnership with Reem Hospital, we look forward to exploring opportunities for clinical knowledge exchange, multidisciplinary collaboration and professional development. By strengthening these connections across the healthcare ecosystem, we can help support the responsible advancement of medical innovation and the continued development of patient-centered healthcare in Abu Dhabi.”