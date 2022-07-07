Dubai: Nissan Motor’s Middle East operations will now handle the luxury brand Infiniti’s operations too. Earlier, Infiniti had its own management and operational team overseeing the regional markets.
“Infiniti in the Middle East and Nissan operations in Saudi Arabia are instrumental to our presence in the region,” said Thierry Sabbagh, who will oversee the fortunes of both brands in these markets. “I am confident that senior managers appointed to new roles will excel in their respective positions, paving the way towards an exciting future for us in the region.”
A newly created Infiniti Middle East business unit will be integrated into the wider Nissan network. “These changes will help advance the Nissan NEXT transformation plan to drive profitable growth, and build momentum towards Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision,” according to a statement.
Andrew McLaughlan will be the new Managing Director of Infiniti in these markets after moving from his previous role as after-sales director at Nissan. He brings over 25 years of experience across sales, after-sales, customer service and network development to his new appointment.
Adib Takieddine - previously sales operations, vehicle volume management and corporate planning director at Nissan Middle East - will assume the role of Managing Director at Nissan Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, the carmaker said the ’changes allow both brands to achieve swifter decision-making processes, deliver best-in-class customer experiences, and offer increased support for their retail network’. And all this while ‘keeping their unique brand identities’.
“As the Middle East continues to be increasingly important to Nissan, we remain focused on delivering innovation that creates excitement, high-quality products that people can trust and unique experiences for our customers,” Sabbagh added.