Abu Dhabi: A new integrated economic cluster was launched in Abu Dhabi to play a leading role in global efforts to tackle food shortages and water scarcity. By tapping into a Dh77.4 trillion industry, the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) Cluster, is expected to contribute Dh90 billion in incremental GDP to Abu Dhabi’s economy, create more than 60,000 new jobs, and attract Dh128 billion in investments, by 2045.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the launch of the AGWA Cluster.

Led by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), AGWA is set to become a global hub for novel food and ingredients, as well as technologies to increase access to and the utilisation of water resources. This innovative cluster is designed to support local suppliers and exporters alike, serving as a platform to maximise commercial opportunities. The cluster aims to help meet increasing global demand, alleviate pressures on agricultural systems, address shifting dietary patterns, capitalise on technological advancements, and support global food security to ensure a reliable and resilient supply chain.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the pivotal role of the AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance (AGWA) cluster in strengthening the national food and water security ecosystem, adding that by embracing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, the cluster will cultivate sustainable local production and effectively address the increasing international and regional demand for food and water.

His Highness also highlighted that food and water security is a top national priority for the leadership to ensure a resilient agricultural and water production ecosystem, using smart solutions and driving research and innovation projects in modern agricultural technologies to not only diversify the local economy but also propel sustainable development in line with the goals of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036.

AGWA will support pioneers in the food and water industry to leverage innovations in alternative proteins, algae and reverse osmosis technologies, and also to enhance traditional food and water production and supply.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), said: The launch of AgriFood Growth & Water Abundance cluster (AGWA) is a game changer in our efforts to further diversify the economy, enhance innovation, and achieve objectives of the UAE food security strategy 2051. It enables us to accelerate innovations in advanced technologies to address the pressing needs for sustainable water and food sources both locally and globally”.

“Abu Dhabi has been exploring sustainable solution to food production challenges since late 1960s. In 1969, the late Sheikh Zayed, the visionary founder of the UAE, established the first network of greenhouses on Saadiyat Island, employing advanced technologies of that era to ensure sustainable food production. Our recent initiatives continue this legacy of long-term vision and commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive socio-economic development”.

Al Zaabi adds: “Our thriving “Falcon Economy” offers vast opportunities for investors to grow and expand, supported by a business-friendly ecosystem, agile policies, robust infrastructure, a strong supply chain, government support and incentives, access to funding, advanced trade facilitation solutions, international markets connectivity, and incentives to boost non-oil economy.”

Badr Al-Olama, Director General at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “Abu Dhabi’s new food and water economic cluster addresses sustainability, critical global challenges, and new investment opportunities. This is the next step in achieving Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy by accelerating non-oil sectors.”

In most regions worldwide, over 70 per cent of freshwater is utilised for agriculture. By 2050, feeding a global population exceeding nine billion will necessitate a projected 50 per cent increase in agricultural production and a 15 per cent rise in water withdrawals, according to the World Bank.

Abu Dhabi has long recognised the profound challenges posed by global food and water insecurity. AGWA represents the next phase of the emirate’s strategy, channelling investment and resources into future-focused economic clusters while simultaneously addressing critical global challenges.

AGWA is the second in a series of economic clusters launched by Abu Dhabi that aim to propel economic growth, diversification and job creation, alongside promoting investment opportunities in future-focused industries. In October 2023, Abu Dhabi launched the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster to position the emirate at the forefront of future mobility solutions across air, land and sea applications.