Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Centre for Arbitration (arbitrateAD) will begin providing services to local and international business community members starting Thursday, February 1. Launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) late last year, the new centre’s activities align with the chamber’s commitment to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a reliable destination in arbitration, ADCCI has said.
However, pending cases will continue to be administered by the Abu Dhabi Commercial Conciliation and Arbitration Centre (ADCCAC).
arbitrateAD marks a transformative shift in the economic landscape of Abu Dhabi and signifies a commitment to managing arbitration procedures and resolving commercial disputes. The centre, operating under a new constitution, team, and international best practices, will administer domestic and international arbitration proceedings, ADCCI said.
Led by Maria Chedid, global chair of Arnold and Porter’s international arbitration practice group, arbitrateAD’s Court of Arbitration comprises 15 specialized experts. This independent Court will oversee cases, appoint arbitrators, and uphold impartiality, independence, and transparency principles.
Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADCCI and Chairman of the Board of Directors of arbitrateAD, said, “The establishment of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre reflects the Chamber’s dedication to bolstering the competitiveness of our national economy in alignment with global economic shifts.”
Maria Chedid, President of the Centre’s Court of Arbitration, who unveiled the vision and mission of arbitrateAD on Monday, said, “We are committed to ensuring that our services and practices are aligned with the evolving demands of the times, ensuring they cater to the needs of both the arbitration and business communities.”
The centre’s daily operations will leverage technology through an online case management system - docketAD- led by Executive Director Kristin Campbell-Wilson.
Wilson said, “The Centre is dedicated to delivering alternative dispute resolution services through effective, impartial and efficient procedures. Leveraging its distinguished expertise, we uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and fairness. Our commitment to swift, efficient procedures aims to secure the centre’s global footprint in international arbitration.”