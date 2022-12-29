Abu Dhabi: The net investments of non-Arab foreigners in local UAE stocks amounted to around Dh30 billion since the start of 2022, state news agency WAM reported.
The volume of investments is the outcome of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors, underpinned by the resilient performance of listed companies and UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.
According to the data obtained from ADX and DFM, non-Arab investors’ purchases of local shares amounted to Dh137 billion during 2022, while the sales hit around Dh107.8 billion, which equals to net investments worth around Dh29.3 billion.