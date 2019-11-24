Dubai: The National Bonds, a Sharia-compliant investment firm in the UAE, launched on Sunday ‘NBC Booster 20’, building upon a preliminary deal signed with the Dubai Financial Market ( DFM) earlier this year.

National Bonds will give certificates of investment for registered investors exclusively through DFM-licensed brokers. The offer, which is a so-called first-of-its-kind Shariah-compliant Mudarabah structure, helps investors track their investments real-time and gives them the flexibility to redeem the investment via National Bonds at any time, with profits being paid to investors every three months.

The total expected returns on “NBC Booster 20” is 20 per cent over 5 years, with minimum investment of Dh25,000.

“The launch of the “NBC Booster 20” certificates will provide a much-needed investment platform, as well as supporting the liquidity increase in the financial system the offer also provides a huge range of bundled benefits and privileges to the customers,” said Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds.