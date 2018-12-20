Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said on Thursday it has listed $200 million (Dh734.5 million) Sukuk issued by Sharjah emirate.
It is the emirate’s second Sukuk listing on the exchange this year, following a $1 billion listing in March.
The total value of Sukuk listings on Nasdaq Dubai by Sharjah has now reached $2.45 billion, including listings of $750 million and $500 million in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
The latest listing, which took place on December 19, has raised the total value of Sukuk currently listed in Dubai to $60.39 billion, the largest amount of any listing centre in the world.
A total of 14 Sukuk valued at $11.99 billion have been listed in 2018.