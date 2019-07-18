DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said on Thursday it listed a total of $1.3 billion (Dh4.78 billion) of sukuk and conventional bonds issued by DP World.

DP World is the largest UAE debt issuer by value on the region’s international exchange, with Sukuk and conventional bond listings now totalling $8.09 billion.

The $300 million conventional bond that listed on Thursday was a tap issuance on $1 billion that DP World issued in September 2018.

DP World operates a geographically diverse network of trade enabling businesses including ports and terminals, industrial parks, logistics and economic zones, maritime services and marinas.

DP World’s latest $1 billion Sukuk underlines Dubai’s role as one of the largest global centres for Sukuk listings by value, with a current total of $62.35 billion.