Abu Dhabi: Mubadala, along with MBK Partners and Unison Capital, has disclosed an investment in Osstem Implant, South Korea's largest dental implant material manufacturer.
Osstem is the world’s fourth largest dental implant material manufacturer, focusing on the value segment across over 30 international markets. Operating manufacturing facilities in Korea and the United States, Osstem offers implants, dental materials, digital equipment, and related services.
"With the growing prevalence of dental disorders and demand for cosmetic dentistry across the globe, access to comprehensive dental solutions plays a vital role in improving public health.” said Camilla Macapili Languille, Head of Life Sciences at Mubadala Investment Company. “We are pleased to partner with MBK Partners and Unison Capital to support Osstem in scaling its best-in-class dental solutions in the high-growth value segment.”
Osstem focuses on simplifying dental treatments for both dentists and patients, training over 110,000 dentists worldwide annually.
“We are seeing a number of attractive opportunities in the South Korean market and are impressed with the quality of the equity partners and the management team we are backing as part of this transaction,” said Luca Molinari, Head of Asia, Direct Investments at Mubadala Investment Company. “We look forward to supporting the next phase of Osstem’s growth.”