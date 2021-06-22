Dubai: GlobalFoundries, the US headquartered semiconductor manufacturer, has built a new fab at its Singapore campus. In partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with co-investments from its customers, GlobalFoundries’ $4 billion investment will play an “integral role”
in meeting demand for the company’s manufacturing technologies and for client companies to scale their business.
Worldwide semiconductor revenues are projected to increase 2.1 times in the next eight years. To meet that demand, GlobalFoundries has planned capacity expansions at all its manufacturing sites in the US, Germany and - starting with the construction of phase one of its 300mm fab expansion - in Singapore. Once completed, GlobalFoundries will add capacity for 450,000 wafers per year, bringing the Singapore campus capacity up to approximately 1.5 million (300mm) wafers per year.
GF is adding 250,000 square feet of cleanroom space and new administrative offices. The new fab will create 1,000 new high-value jobs such as technicians, engineers and more. With construction already underway, the Fab is planned to ramp in 2023.
“GlobalFoundries is meeting the challenge of the global semiconductor shortage by accelerating our investments around the world,” CEO Tom Caulfield. “Working in close collaboration with our customers and the Government of Singapore is a recipe for success that we are pioneering here and looking forward to replicating in the USand Europe.
“Our new facility in Singapore will support fast-growing end-markets in the automotive, 5G mobility and secure device segments with long-term customer agreements already in place.”