Dubai: Dubai continues to progress as the world’s foremost hub for multinationals seeking to enter the region and grow their business, said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Sheikh Maktoum made these comments during his discussions with Bruce Flatt, the CEO of Brookfield Asset Management.
The discussions focused on how Dubai can further support the global investment major in enhancing its growth and investment in the UAE, the region and beyond. Sheikh Maktoum said Dubai is keen to expand cooperation with global investment leaders like Brookfield to shape a new future for the financial services sector.
He noted that Dubai was a pioneer in fostering innovative models for partnerships between public and private sectors to create new growth possibilities and unlock fresh investment opportunities. “Dubai’s policy transparency and stability, its collaborative approach, and unparalleled access to international talent helped reinforce its position as a global hub for finance and investment,” he added.
“Dubai’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, robust regulatory framework and business-friendly ecosystem provide the investment conglomerate with the ideal platform to serve its clients and tap new growth avenues across the region,” said Brookfield CEO. “The UAE represents one of Brookfield’s major growth markets across the world.”
He noted that Dubai was uniquely positioned to offer Brookfield the scale and flexibility it seeks to increase its global presence. He added that Dubai was at the centre of one of the most critical regions for the world’s drive to transition to a sustainable energy future, a business area that Brookfield was keen on growing further.