Bahrain: In a series of executive appointments, Maitham Abdulla was named CEO of Batelco, while Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa was appointed as CEO of Beyon Digital Growth and Isa Alsabea as Beyon Chief Investment Officer, with all three reporting directly to Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter.
The largest communications and information technology company in Bahrain, Beyon is the parent company for Batelco, the Beyon digital companies and Batelco's international operations.
Maitham Abdulla has held the role of Batelco Chief Operating Officer since 2022, and prior to that was General Manager of Batelco’s Consumer division. With over 15 years of experience in mobile and fixed telecom, connectivity solutions, Data Centres, and content services, he has been instrumental in driving digitisation of products and services, the parent company said.
Shaikh Mohamed Al Khalifa joined Beyon in 2020 from the EDB to lead its digital growth ambitions and played a crucial role in the creation of Beyon’s digital companies. "Led by Shaikh Mohamed, Beyon’s digital companies have achieved significant growth through acquisitions and partnerships and through the launch of innovated products and services for Bahrain and the region," the parent company added.
Isa Alsabea has served as Beyon Director of Mergers and Acquisitions since joining the company in 2020, from UBS Bank in Dubai. Isa has been responsible for driving Beyon’s mergers and acquisitions strategy and the execution of related projects. Isa has over 15 years of industry experience gained in several investment banking, private equity and corporate M&A roles.