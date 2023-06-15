Dubai: The luxury carmaker BMW Group has become the launch customer for Emirates Global Aluminium’s ‘CelestiAL-R’, a ‘world-first’ blend of solar-powered aluminium and recycled metal.
In fact, the German carmaker was also among the first to buy EGA’s solar-powered aluminium production when it hit the market.
‘CelestiAL-R’ is the first combination of aluminium produced with solar power and scrap metal to meet ‘stringent quality requirements of the automotive industry’.
EGA is able to produce the version to such specifications ‘due to the high quality of the primary aluminium, the rigorous selection of scrap metal, and the flexibility of its cast-houses. The company’s cast-houses have around 1 million tonnes of foundry capacity, which provides flexibility to segregate production.
Scrap for the CelestiAL-R is sourced from within the UAE, and features engine blocks, wheels, wire rods and construction profiles. The scrap is a mix of post-consumer and pre-consumer industrial scrap. (All scrap arriving at EGA is tested against 40 different chemical and other property requirements.)
"BMW Group has been a key customer of EGA for a decade,” said Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA. “BMW Group’s demand for the highest quality metal produced in the most responsible way has accelerated our progress in sustainability - first to CelestiAL solar aluminium and now to CelestiAL-R.
“Our goal is to steadily increase the proportion of recycled metal in CelestiAL-R, to further reduce the carbon intensity of our metal and thereby the cars we drive."