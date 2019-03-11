OSP for Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) to Asia set at $1.65 a barrel premium

DUBAI: Kuwait has raised the April official selling price (OSP) for Kuwait Export Blend Crude (KEC) by 40 cents (Dh1.47) to plus 55 cents a barrel to the average of Oman and Dubai prices reported by Platts, a document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.

The OSP for Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) to Asia was set at a premium of $1.65 a barrel to the average of Platts Oman and Dubai prices.