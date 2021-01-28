Dubai: The Drake & Scull International financial saga could be entering a decisive phase with an indictment being served in Jordan against the founder and former CEO of the engineering major.
The Public Prosecutor in Amman has filed against Khaldoun Saeed Al Tabari as well as Zeina Khaldoun Al Tabari and Saleh Mustafa Muradweij on "charges that include the felony of committing fraud in buying, selling, or managing movable and immovable state or public authority funds", according to a statement from DSI.
It was in 2019 that the Drake & Scull issue - or the scale of it - came into public domain, as the management revealed that it was sitting on accumulated losses of Dh5 billion plus. And that funds were diverted by erstwhile members of the management.
This follows a request from the UAE’s Public Funds Prosecution, which had accused the former Drake & Scull CEO of "several transgressions, namely, appropriating funds from a public joint stock company; squandering funds; profiteering and mismanagement, along with other financial crimes committed during his tenure as the company’s CEO and vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.
The accusations were revealed following internal investigations conducted by the current Drake & Scull management. The Central Bank of the UAE had in a parallel move directed banks operating in the UAE to freeze Al Tabari’s accounts – as well as those of his family members – as per the decision of the Abu Dhabi Attorney-General.