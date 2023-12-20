Dubai: Dubai’s DP World’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Transworld Group signed an agreement to construct a 50,000+ square metre, dry and temperature-controlled distribution centre in Jafza, the companies announced Wednesday.
The facility, which Jafza will develop, is expected to double Transworld’s regional capacity and expand logistics infrastructure in the Free Zone. It will feature cold and frozen chambers to accommodate a range of temperature-sensitive products. The companies say that the warehouse construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2025.
Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients and foster business growth in Jafza while solidifying our position as a leader in the logistics sector.”
The expansion comes on the heels of Transworld Group opening its new Cold Chain Distribution Centre in Jafza earlier this year.
Ramesh S Ramakrishnan, Chairman of Transworld Group, said, “This mega distribution centre will be a landmark for Transworld, symbolising our growth and expansion over the last five decades. It will also complement our foray into the food processing sector.”