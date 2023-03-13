Dubai: The Bahrain asset manager Investcorp distributed $1.2 billion to its corpus of GCC-based investors over the last 12 months, which included returns from recent exits from its US private equity platform.
These investment realizations reflect ‘Investcorp’s private equity strategy of investing in leading mid-market business services companies, with long-term growth drivers, high cash flow generation and minimal capital intensity’. And targeting industries that have demonstrated resilience throughout economic cycles.
“Our most recent private equity exits demonstrate our strategy of partnering with companies’ management teams to accelerate their growth throughout the length of our ownership, both organically and through add-on acquisitions,” said Yusef Al Yusef, Head of Investcorp’s Private Wealth. “Our approach has provided our existing investors with attractive returns on their investments.”
Since inception in 1982, Investcorp has completed more than 70 private equity transactions in North America, deploying in excess of $22 billion in transaction value. Investcorp’s North American investments across asset classes comprise $21 billion of its overall $50 billion AUM.