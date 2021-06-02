Bahrain: Investcorp, a leading global provider and manager of alternative investment products, Wednesday announced its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) the board’s recommendation to delist from the Bahrain Bourse and convert the Company into a closed shareholding company.
This remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and completion of the required legal process and is expected to be to completed during the third quarter of 2021.
Over the past four decades, Investcorp has been on a remarkable growth journey and has evolved into a genuinely global alternative investment manager with approximately $35.4 billion in AUM, diversified by geography, asset class and client type.
“Delisting and becoming a private company is the most appropriate ownership structure at this stage in the continuing journey of Investcorp. It will allow us to be agile, focused on investing for our long-term strategy and enables our senior leadership team to be dedicated to driving growth. Bahrain is Investcorp’s birthplace, our hub in the Gulf region and we highly value the deep talent pool, the regulatory environment and geographical central position it offers in the GCC,” said Mohammed Alardhi, Executive Chairman.