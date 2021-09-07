Dubai: India’s IT heavyweight Wipro has a new regional head, with Mohammed Areff taking over as Managing Director. Areff will focus on Wipro’s vision for extensive localization, brand building and significant engagement with clients in key sectors.
He was formerly regional director at Microsoft Gulf, where he was responsible for driving successful customer outcomes. Prior to that, he developed extensive expertise in the managed services space through senior roles at NCR Corporation and Avaya. “The Middle East has been a strategic focus for Wipro for over two decades, and even more so now with its growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialized technology requirements and innovation,” said N.S. Bala, CEO – APMEA, Wipro ltd.
In these 20 years, Wipro has partnered leading public and private sector enterprises on their business transformation and digital journeys. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has also made strategic investments in technology and domain expertise, and strengthened its local presence with a tech-savvy workforce.