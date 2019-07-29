New Delhi: Indian equities declined and the benchmark index headed for its worst month since October amid a sell-off by foreign investors.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5 per cent to 37,686.37 at the close in Mumbai, its seventh day of decline in the past eight sessions. It has retreated more than 4 per cent this month. The NSE Nifty 50 Index slid 0.8 per cent to 11,189.20, extending its monthly fall to more than 5 per cent, the steepest since September 2018.